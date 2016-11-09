SINGAPORE, Nov 9 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Wednesday morning in highly volatile trading as early exit polls in the U.S. presidential election showed the final result was too close to call. South Korea's won and Malaysia's ringgit hit two-week highs earlier on bets that Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton would defeat her Republican rival Donald Trump. But regional currencies gave up initial gains as the race appeared to tighten considerably in Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, New Hampshire and Virginia, states that could be vital to deciding which contender wins the presidency. The Mexican peso was hit by extremely choppy trade as the currency is seen as a bellwether on the election outcome given Trump's trade policies are considered deeply negative for the export-heavy economy. Emerging Asian currencies were also seen as vulnerable to a potential Trump win due to his protectionist stance on trade. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0134 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.03 105.15 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.3888 1.3864 -0.17 Taiwan dlr 31.456 31.507 +0.16 Korean won 1133.10 1135.00 +0.17 Baht 34.96 34.94 -0.07 Peso 48.595 48.580 -0.03 Rupiah 13062 13083 +0.16 Rupee 66.62 66.62 -0.00 Ringgit 4.1840 4.2000 +0.38 Yuan 6.7846 6.7838 -0.01 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 105.03 120.30 +14.54 Sing dlr 1.3888 1.4177 +2.08 Taiwan dlr 31.456 33.066 +5.12 Korean won 1133.10 1172.50 +3.48 Baht 34.96 36.00 +2.97 Peso 48.60 47.06 -3.16 Rupiah 13062 13785 +5.54 Rupee 66.62 66.15 -0.70 Ringgit 4.1840 4.2935 +2.62 Yuan 6.7846 6.4936 -4.29 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)