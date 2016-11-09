* Won hits 4-month low after 2-week high; KOSPI down 3 pct
* Korean authorities suspected of intervening to support won
* Philippine peso at 7-year low
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Nov 9 Most emerging Asian currencies
turned weaker on Wednesday in highly volatile trading as markets
began to accept the odds of a shock victory by Republican Donald
Trump in the fierce U.S. presidential election.
South Korea's won touched a four-month low,
leading regional losses, while the Philippine peso
slumped to a seven-year trough.
Some regional currencies started the day firmer with the
Malaysia ringgit at a two-week high on bets of victory
for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
Emerging Asian currencies lost support as Trump held slight
leads in the vital battleground states of Florida, Virginia,
North Carolina and Ohio, clinging to a narrow advantage over
Clinton in key states that could decide their race for the White
House. Regional stocks also slumped.
The Mexican peso plunged more than 10 percent to a
record low, as a bellwether on the election outcome given
Trump's trade policies are considered deeply negative for the
export-heavy economy.
Emerging Asian currencies were also seen as vulnerable to a
potential Trump win due to his protectionist stance on trade.
"It is like Brexit unfolding. Markets are now reacting to
Trump lead," said Christopher Wong, a senior FX strategist for
Maybank, referring to Britain's unexpected decision in June to
leave the European Union.
"Risk proxies such as the won will be hit harder among
emerging Asian currencies."
WON
The won lost as much as 1.7 percent to 1,155.0 per dollar,
its weakest since July 8 as Seoul shares dropped more
than 3 percent.
The South Korean currency is expected to try to break
through a chart support at the session low, a 200-day moving
average, analysts said. The currency has been firmer than the
average since late June.
The won pared some of its earlier losses as the foreign
exchange authorities were suspected to have intervened to curb
the won's weakness, traders said.
Among other central banks in Asia, Bank Indonesia's deputy
governor said it was ready to stabilise the rupiah in
case of volatility.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)