* Won hits 4-month low after 2-week high; KOSPI down 3 pct * Korean authorities suspected of intervening to support won * Philippine peso at 7-year low (Adds details, analysts, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 9 Most emerging Asian currencies turned weaker on Wednesday in highly volatile trading as markets began to accept the odds of a shock victory by Republican Donald Trump in the fierce U.S. presidential election. South Korea's won touched a four-month low, leading regional losses, while the Philippine peso slumped to a seven-year trough. Some regional currencies started the day firmer with the Malaysia ringgit at a two-week high on bets of victory for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. Emerging Asian currencies lost support as Trump held slight leads in the vital battleground states of Florida, Virginia, North Carolina and Ohio, clinging to a narrow advantage over Clinton in key states that could decide their race for the White House. Regional stocks also slumped. The Mexican peso plunged more than 10 percent to a record low, as a bellwether on the election outcome given Trump's trade policies are considered deeply negative for the export-heavy economy. Emerging Asian currencies were also seen as vulnerable to a potential Trump win due to his protectionist stance on trade. "It is like Brexit unfolding. Markets are now reacting to Trump lead," said Christopher Wong, a senior FX strategist for Maybank, referring to Britain's unexpected decision in June to leave the European Union. "Risk proxies such as the won will be hit harder among emerging Asian currencies." WON The won lost as much as 1.7 percent to 1,155.0 per dollar, its weakest since July 8 as Seoul shares dropped more than 3 percent. The South Korean currency is expected to try to break through a chart support at the session low, a 200-day moving average, analysts said. The currency has been firmer than the average since late June. The won pared some of its earlier losses as the foreign exchange authorities were suspected to have intervened to curb the won's weakness, traders said. Among other central banks in Asia, Bank Indonesia's deputy governor said it was ready to stabilise the rupiah in case of volatility. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0410 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.70 105.15 +3.39 Sing dlr 1.3869 1.3864 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 31.522 31.507 -0.05 Korean won 1153.53 1135.00 -1.61 Baht 34.95 34.94 -0.04 Peso 48.740 48.580 -0.33 Rupiah 13120 13083 -0.28 Rupee 66.78 66.62 -0.25 Ringgit 4.2150 4.2000 -0.36 Yuan 6.7585 6.7838 +0.37 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.70 120.30 +18.29 Sing dlr 1.3869 1.4177 +2.22 Taiwan dlr 31.522 33.066 +4.90 Korean won 1153.53 1172.50 +1.64 Baht 34.95 36.00 +3.00 Peso 48.74 47.06 -3.45 Rupiah 13120 13785 +5.07 Rupee 66.78 66.15 -0.94 Ringgit 4.2150 4.2935 +1.86 Yuan 6.7585 6.4936 -3.92 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)