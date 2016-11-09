* Won hits 4-month high; KOSPI tumbles
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Nov 9 Most emerging Asian currencies
weakened in volatile trading as Republican Donald Trump
unexpectedly defeated heavily favoured Democratic rival Hillary
Clinton in the U.S. presidential race, prompting investors to
flee to safe-haven assets.
South Korea's won touched a four-month low,
leading regional losses.
The Philippine peso hit a seven-year trough and
the Malaysian ringgit slumped to its weakest in more
than eight months, tracking a tumble in oil prices.
"Sea of red on my screen," said Stephen Innes, senior FX
trader for FX broker OANDA in Singapore.
Some emerging Asian currencies started the day firmer on
bets that Clinton would win, but they lost ground once Trump
started moving ahead in battleground states, including Florida
and Ohio.
Asian stocks tumbled, while some regional government bond
prices rose.
The Mexican peso plunged more than 13 percent to a
record low, as Trump's trade policies are considered deeply
negative for the export-heavy economy.
Emerging Asian currencies were also seen as vulnerable to a
Trump presidency due to his protectionist stance on trade.
"It is like Brexit unfolding. Markets are now reacting to a
Trump lead," said Christopher Wong, a senior FX strategist for
Maybank, referring to Britain's unexpected decision in June to
exit the European Union.
"Risk proxies such as the won will be hit harder among
emerging Asian currencies."
WON
The won lost as much as 1.9 percent to 1,157.3 per dollar,
its weakest since July 8.
South Korea's main stock exchange slid 2.3 percent
as foreign investors sold for a sixth straight session.
The foreign exchange authorities were suspected of
intervening to limit the won's downside, traders said, with a
200-day moving average chart support at 1,155.0 per dollar.
Still, the outlook for the won remained bearish, traders and
analysts said.
"Considering Trump's protectionist trade stance and military
issues, it is difficult to compare the impact on the won with
other Asian currencies," said a South Korean bank trader in
Seoul.
"The authorities are seen trying to defend the won, it looks
beyond their ability. We will see 1,160 in offshore markets."
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso slumped to 48.85 per dollar, its weakest since
September 2009, as offshore funds dumped the Philippine
currency.
Manila stocks tumbled 2.6 percent, hurting sentiment
toward the peso.
The peso recovered much of its earlier losses with caution
growing over possible intervention by the central bank to
support the currency, though traders were looking to sell the
peso on any rebounds.
A senior Philippine bank trader in Manila expected the peso
to weaken to 49.50 per dollar in the medium term, due to
uncertainties over migration, remittances and exports.
