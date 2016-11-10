Nov 10 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.45 105.66 +0.20 Sing dlr 1.3988 1.3991 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 31.510 31.459 -0.16 Korean won 1151.10 1149.50 -0.14 Baht 35.07 34.93 -0.40 Peso 48.680 48.590 -0.18 Rupiah 13110 13098 -0.09 Rupee 66.43 66.43 0.00 Ringgit 4.2470 4.2240 -0.54 Yuan 6.7985 6.7777 -0.31 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 105.45 120.30 +14.08 Sing dlr 1.3988 1.4177 +1.35 Taiwan dlr 31.510 33.066 +4.94 Korean won 1151.10 1172.50 +1.86 Baht 35.07 36.00 +2.65 Peso 48.68 47.06 -3.33 Rupiah 13110 13785 +5.15 Rupee 66.43 66.15 -0.41 Ringgit 4.2470 4.2935 +1.09 Yuan 6.7985 6.4936 -4.48 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE)