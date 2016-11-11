Nov 11 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.65 106.79 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.4123 1.4117 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 31.770 31.589 -0.57 Korean won 1165.45 1150.60 -1.27 Baht 35.30 35.11 -0.54 Peso 48.895 48.660 -0.48 Rupiah 13450 13135 -2.34 Rupee 66.63 66.63 0.00 Ringgit 4.2670 4.2700 +0.07 Yuan 6.8155 6.8090 -0.10 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 106.65 120.30 +12.80 Sing dlr 1.4123 1.4177 +0.38 Taiwan dlr 31.770 33.066 +4.08 Korean won 1165.45 1172.50 +0.60 Baht 35.30 36.00 +1.98 Peso 48.90 47.06 -3.75 Rupiah 13450 13785 +2.49 Rupee 66.63 66.15 -0.71 Ringgit 4.2670 4.2935 +0.62 Yuan 6.8155 6.4936 -4.72 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE)