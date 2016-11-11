* Ringgit 1-mth NDFs hits lowest in at least 12 years * Rupiah at over 4-mth low; Indonesia c.bank intervenes * Philippine peso 7-year low; won touches 4-month trough (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 11 Emerging Asian currencies and bonds plunged on Friday to extend weekly losses with growing fears of capital outflows in the expectation of higher U.S. interest rates under Donald Trump's presidency, prompting regional central banks to step in. Malaysia's ringgit hit its weakest in more than 12 years in offshore markets as foreign investors dumped government bonds. Indonesia's rupiah slumped to its weakest in more than four months on bond outflows. The Philippine peso touched a seven-year trough on equity outflows, while the South Korean won skidded to a more than four-month low as foreigners sold Seoul shares. Singapore's dollar slumped to its weakest since Feb. 4 before turning firmer with talk of intervention by the central bank. China's yuan hit a six-year low. "Our bearish view on Asian currencies is premised on Mr. Trump's pro-U.S. growth and pro-fiscal stimulus economic policies which will pose upside risks to U.S. rates, coupled with a protectionist stance on global trade," ANZ's analysts said in a note. "The large portfolio flows into the region this year are at risk of a reversal." U.S. Treasury yields jumped as Trump's policies are expected to lift inflation. That hurt the appeal of higher yields in emerging Asia, compounding fears that his protectionist approach to trade will hit regional exports. RINGGIT Earlier, ringgit one-month non-deliverable forwards lost 3.7 percent from the previous close to 4.5395 per dollar, the weakest since at least September 2004, according to Thomson Reuters data. Malaysia's 10-year government bond yield rose to 3.821 percent, the highest since June 28, as bond prices fell. By contrast, spot ringgit stood at the previous close of 4.2700 per dollar in extremely thin liquidity. "We don't want to be dictated to by factors that have nothing to do with the country's fundamentals," central bank governor Muhammad Ibrahim told reporters. He said Bank Negara Malaysia had a responsibility to tell banks to take temporary measures to calm the market. Indonesian's rupiah was another victim of bond outflows. The currency fell to 13,490 per dollar, its weakest since June 27, before recovering with the central bank intervention. Bank Indonesia stepped in both the currency and bond markets on Friday, deputy governor Mirza Adityaswara told reporters, adding that authorities stood ready to curb further volatility. Despite such efforts, the outlook for emerging Asian currencies stays bearish, analysts said. "High yielding currencies will have to re-price to become attractive again," said Vaninder Singh, Asia economist at RBS in a note. "On this count, the adjustment in Indonesia and Malaysia may have further to run: not just in matching the increase in U.S. yields, but also with higher spreads." Spot ringgit has lost 1.7 percent against the dollar so far this week, while the rupiah has dropped 1.4 percent. All other emerging Asian currencies were set to suffer weekly losses. The yuan has fallen near 0.9 percent throughout this week, which would be the largest weekly loss since early January. The renminbi's weakness put further pressure on the Singapore dollar, which has lost almost 1.9 percent so far this week. The won has slipped 1.6 percent. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0530 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.63 106.79 +0.15 Sing dlr 1.4091 1.4117 +0.18 Taiwan dlr 31.751 31.589 -0.51 Korean won 1162.03 1150.60 -0.98 Baht 35.26 35.11 -0.43 Peso 48.920 48.660 -0.53 Rupiah 13250 13135 -0.87 Rupee 67.00 66.63 -0.56 Ringgit 4.2700 4.2700 0.00 Yuan 6.8119 6.8090 -0.04 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 106.63 120.30 +12.82 Sing dlr 1.4091 1.4177 +0.61 Taiwan dlr 31.751 33.066 +4.14 Korean won 1162.03 1172.50 +0.90 Baht 35.26 36.00 +2.09 Peso 48.92 47.06 -3.80 Rupiah 13250 13785 +4.04 Rupee 67.00 66.15 -1.27 Ringgit 4.2700 4.2935 +0.55 Yuan 6.8119 6.4936 -4.67 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)