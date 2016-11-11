* Ringgit 1-mth NDFs hits lowest in at least 12 years
* Rupiah at over 4-mth low; Indonesia c.bank intervenes
* Philippine peso 7-year low; won touches 4-month trough
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Nov 11 Emerging Asian currencies and
bonds plunged on Friday to extend weekly losses with growing
fears of capital outflows in the expectation of higher U.S.
interest rates under Donald Trump's presidency, prompting
regional central banks to step in.
Malaysia's ringgit hit its weakest in more than 12 years in
offshore markets as foreign investors dumped government bonds.
Indonesia's rupiah slumped to its weakest in more than
four months on bond outflows.
The Philippine peso touched a seven-year trough
on equity outflows, while the South Korean won
skidded to a more than four-month low as foreigners sold Seoul
shares.
Singapore's dollar slumped to its weakest since
Feb. 4 before turning firmer with talk of intervention by the
central bank. China's yuan hit a six-year low.
"Our bearish view on Asian currencies is premised on Mr.
Trump's pro-U.S. growth and pro-fiscal stimulus economic
policies which will pose upside risks to U.S. rates, coupled
with a protectionist stance on global trade," ANZ's analysts
said in a note.
"The large portfolio flows into the region this year are at
risk of a reversal."
U.S. Treasury yields jumped as Trump's policies are expected
to lift inflation.
That hurt the appeal of higher yields in emerging Asia,
compounding fears that his protectionist approach to trade will
hit regional exports.
RINGGIT
Earlier, ringgit one-month non-deliverable forwards
lost 3.7 percent from the previous close to 4.5395
per dollar, the weakest since at least September 2004, according
to Thomson Reuters data. Malaysia's 10-year government bond
yield rose to 3.821 percent, the highest since June
28, as bond prices fell.
By contrast, spot ringgit stood at the previous
close of 4.2700 per dollar in extremely thin liquidity.
"We don't want to be dictated to by factors that have
nothing to do with the country's fundamentals," central bank
governor Muhammad Ibrahim told reporters.
He said Bank Negara Malaysia had a responsibility to tell
banks to take temporary measures to calm the market.
Indonesian's rupiah was another victim of bond outflows. The
currency fell to 13,490 per dollar, its weakest since June 27,
before recovering with the central bank intervention. Bank
Indonesia stepped in both the currency and bond markets on
Friday, deputy governor Mirza Adityaswara told reporters, adding
that authorities stood ready to curb further volatility.
Despite such efforts, the outlook for emerging Asian
currencies stays bearish, analysts said.
"High yielding currencies will have to re-price to become
attractive again," said Vaninder Singh, Asia economist at RBS in
a note.
"On this count, the adjustment in Indonesia and Malaysia may
have further to run: not just in matching the increase in U.S.
yields, but also with higher spreads."
Spot ringgit has lost 1.7 percent against the dollar so far
this week, while the rupiah has dropped 1.4 percent.
All other emerging Asian currencies were set to suffer
weekly losses.
The yuan has fallen near 0.9 percent throughout this week,
which would be the largest weekly loss since early January.
The renminbi's weakness put further pressure on the
Singapore dollar, which has lost almost 1.9 percent so far this
week. The won has slipped 1.6 percent.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0530 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 106.63 106.79 +0.15
Sing dlr 1.4091 1.4117 +0.18
Taiwan dlr 31.751 31.589 -0.51
Korean won 1162.03 1150.60 -0.98
Baht 35.26 35.11 -0.43
Peso 48.920 48.660 -0.53
Rupiah 13250 13135 -0.87
Rupee 67.00 66.63 -0.56
Ringgit 4.2700 4.2700 0.00
Yuan 6.8119 6.8090 -0.04
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 106.63 120.30 +12.82
Sing dlr 1.4091 1.4177 +0.61
Taiwan dlr 31.751 33.066 +4.14
Korean won 1162.03 1172.50 +0.90
Baht 35.26 36.00 +2.09
Peso 48.92 47.06 -3.80
Rupiah 13250 13785 +4.04
Rupee 67.00 66.15 -1.27
Ringgit 4.2700 4.2935 +0.55
Yuan 6.8119 6.4936 -4.67
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by IFR
Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)