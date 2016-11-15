Nov 15 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.99 108.44 +0.42 Sing dlr 1.4119 1.4148 +0.21 Taiwan dlr 31.876 31.949 +0.23 Korean won 1166.95 1171.90 +0.42 Baht 35.37 35.43 +0.17 Peso 49.070 49.200 +0.26 Rupiah 13330 13355 +0.19 Rupee 67.25 67.25 0.00 Ringgit 4.3230 4.3250 +0.05 Yuan 6.8414 6.8452 +0.06 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 107.99 120.30 +11.40 Sing dlr 1.4119 1.4177 +0.41 Taiwan dlr 31.876 33.066 +3.73 Korean won 1166.95 1172.50 +0.48 Baht 35.37 36.00 +1.78 Peso 49.07 47.06 -4.10 Rupiah 13330 13785 +3.41 Rupee 67.25 66.15 -1.64 Ringgit 4.3230 4.2935 -0.68 Yuan 6.8414 6.4936 -5.08 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE)