* Yuan near 8-year low; ringgit around 10-month trough * Rupiah up; Indonesia Oct exports, trade surplus beat f'casts * Won edges up as stock outflows slow, bond outflows weigh on (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 15 Most emerging Asian currencies edged up on Tuesday after their sharp sell-off, but the outlook for the region remains bearish as the dollar hovered around a 14-year peak on rising U.S. Treasury yields. The rupiah rose as Indonesia's exports in October beat expectations, resulting in a larger-than-expected trade surplus. South Korea's won edged up as foreign stock selling slowed. Still, some regional currencies turned weaker with the Chinese yuan touching a near eight-year low on the dollar's strength. The Malaysian ringgit extended losses to around a 10-month trough as most government bond prices slid. India's rupee fell to its lowest in about five months on catch-up selling after a local holiday on Monday when regional peers lost ground. The U.S. dollar vaulted above its January peak against a basket of six major currencies to hit 100.22 - within reach of its December 2015 peak of 100.51 - and a rise above that would take it to its highest level since 2003. The greenback stepped back a bit, but investors did not dare add bullish bets on emerging Asian currencies due to the rally in Treasury yields on expectations that U.S. inflation would rise on President-elect Donald Trump's policies. Most emerging Asian bond prices extended losses. "The near-term key risks are the uncertainties related to Trump and flight to safety," said Nordea Markets' chief analyst Amy Yuan Zhuang in Singapore, expecting further weakness in emerging Asian currencies. "Markets also see 92 percent probability of the Fed hiking in December, so Asia FX could see more pressure until then," Zhuang said, referring to the U.S. Federal Reserve. WON The won earlier gained as much as 0.6 percent to 1,164.7 per dollar. Foreign investors sold a net 65.6 billion won ($56.1 million) worth of Seoul shares by the afternoon. The local main stock market reported a combined outflow of 784.0 billion won over the previous two straight sessions, the Korea Exchange data showed. The South Korean currency gave up much of its earlier gains as foreign investors dumped a near 1.4 trillion won worth of bonds, especially short-dated notes. RINGGIT The ringgit lost as much as 0.5 percent to 4.3450 per dollar, its weakest since Jan. 22. Malaysia's government 10-year bond yield rose to 4.192 percent, its highest since Jan. 15. The Malaysian currency recovered some of its earlier losses as local stocks jumped about 1 percent. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0550 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.10 108.44 +0.31 Sing dlr 1.4134 1.4148 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 31.863 31.949 +0.27 Korean won 1170.30 1171.90 +0.14 Baht 35.36 35.43 +0.20 Peso 49.235 49.200 -0.07 Rupiah 13335 13355 +0.15 Rupee 67.70 67.25 -0.66 Ringgit 4.3300 4.3250 -0.12 Yuan 6.8607 6.8452 -0.23 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.10 120.30 +11.29 Sing dlr 1.4134 1.4177 +0.30 Taiwan dlr 31.863 33.066 +3.78 Korean won 1170.30 1172.50 +0.19 Baht 35.36 36.00 +1.81 Peso 49.24 47.06 -4.42 Rupiah 13335 13785 +3.37 Rupee 67.70 66.15 -2.29 Ringgit 4.3300 4.2935 -0.84 Yuan 6.8607 6.4936 -5.35 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)