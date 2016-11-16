Nov 16 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.79 109.22 +0.40 Sing dlr 1.4126 1.4130 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 31.766 31.870 +0.33 Korean won 1165.10 1170.60 +0.47 Baht 35.41 35.37 -0.11 Peso 49.110 49.170 +0.12 Rupiah 13340 13360 +0.15 Rupee 67.74 67.74 0.00 Ringgit 4.3380 4.3340 -0.09 Yuan 6.8626 6.8565 -0.09 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.79 120.30 +10.58 Sing dlr 1.4126 1.4177 +0.36 Taiwan dlr 31.766 33.066 +4.09 Korean won 1165.10 1172.50 +0.64 Baht 35.41 36.00 +1.65 Peso 49.11 47.06 -4.17 Rupiah 13340 13785 +3.34 Rupee 67.74 66.15 -2.35 Ringgit 4.3380 4.2935 -1.03 Yuan 6.8626 6.4936 -5.38 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)