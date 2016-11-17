Nov 17 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0143 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.90 109.06 +0.15 Sing dlr 1.4140 1.4141 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 31.853 31.848 -0.02 Korean won 1170.97 1169.20 -0.15 Baht 35.39 35.46 +0.19 Peso 49.270 49.350 +0.16 Rupiah 13385 13375 -0.07 Rupee 67.94 67.94 0.00 Ringgit 4.3650 4.3450 -0.46 Yuan 6.8696 6.8761 +0.09 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.90 120.30 +10.47 Sing dlr 1.4140 1.4177 +0.26 Taiwan dlr 31.853 33.066 +3.81 Korean won 1170.97 1172.50 +0.13 Baht 35.39 36.00 +1.72 Peso 49.27 47.06 -4.49 Rupiah 13385 13785 +2.99 Rupee 67.94 66.15 -2.63 Ringgit 4.3650 4.2935 -1.64 Yuan 6.8696 6.4936 -5.47 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE)