* Malaysia demands foreign banks to stop offshore ringgit
trading
* Yuan edges up as large Chinese banks' demand offset weak
fixing
* Won near 5-mth low on stocks outflows
* Singapore dlr around 9-1/2-mth trough on disappointing
exports
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Nov 17 The Malaysian ringgit hit a
10-month low on Thursday with increasing fears of capital
controls, while most other emerging Asian currencies eased ahead
of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's testimony later in
the day.
China's yuan bucked the trend in regional
currencies despite a weaker central bank guidance rate
as large local banks bought the currency in an
apparent effort to curb its slump.
Spot ringgit lost 0.9 percent to 4.3850 per dollar,
its weakest since Jan. 20. Prices of most Malaysian government
bonds slid with the 10-year yield at
4.221 percent, the highest since Jan. 11.
That came after the Malaysian central bank demanded foreign
banks to make a written commitment to stop trading offshore
non-deliverable forwards in its latest move to
protect a weakening currency, banking sources said.
"Investors grew more concerned over BNM tightening trading
rules. We cannot rule out the possibility of capital controls,
although we don't need to worry about that for now," said Qi
Gao, a FX strategist with Scotiabank in Singapore, referring to
Bank Negara Malaysia.
"Continued dollar strength triggered capital exodus too. If
Yellen sounds hawkish tonight, the ringgit's weakness will
accelerate."
The ringgit could weaken past 4.40 per dollar and head to
4.50 by the year-end, he added.
Investors were closely waiting for Yellen's testimony to see
any clues on Fed's interest rate policy as inflation is seen
rising in the wake of Donald Trump's victory in the U.S.
president election.
Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said
on Wednesday he favoured raising rates and that the U.S. central
bank might have to hike more aggressively if the incoming Trump
administration enacts a fiscal stimulus.
Among Asian currencies, the South Korean won hit
a near five-month low on equity outflows. The Singapore dollar
hovered around a 9-1/2-month trough as disappointing
October exports data raised risks of a recession and the odds
for monetary policy easing.
WON
The won lost 0.8 percent to 1,178.5 per dollar, its weakest
since June 28.
Foreign investors were set to extend their selling spree in
the main stock market to a fifth straight session.
South Korean bonds are also seen vulnerable to outflows,
investors said.
"We are more cautious on the Korean won and expect the
Korean yield curve to steepen given our expectations for rate
cuts in Korea to remain while the longer end could be pushed
higher with global rates and increased likelihood of bond
supply," said Wan Howe Chung, global asset manager Amundi's head
of Asian Fixed Income in Singapore.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0440 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 108.93 109.06 +0.12
Sing dlr 1.4169 1.4141 -0.20
Taiwan dlr 31.889 31.848 -0.13
Korean won 1176.53 1169.20 -0.62
Baht 35.43 35.46 +0.08
Peso 49.430 49.350 -0.16
Rupiah 13385 13375 -0.07
Rupee 67.88 67.94 +0.09
Ringgit 4.3850 4.3450 -0.91
Yuan 6.8697 6.8761 +0.09
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 108.93 120.30 +10.44
Sing dlr 1.4169 1.4177 +0.06
Taiwan dlr 31.889 33.066 +3.69
Korean won 1176.53 1172.50 -0.34
Baht 35.43 36.00 +1.60
Peso 49.43 47.06 -4.79
Rupiah 13385 13785 +2.99
Rupee 67.88 66.15 -2.55
Ringgit 4.3850 4.2935 -2.09
Yuan 6.8697 6.4936 -5.47
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)