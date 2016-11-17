* Malaysia demands foreign banks to stop offshore ringgit trading * Yuan edges up as large Chinese banks' demand offset weak fixing * Won near 5-mth low on stocks outflows * Singapore dlr around 9-1/2-mth trough on disappointing exports (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 17 The Malaysian ringgit hit a 10-month low on Thursday with increasing fears of capital controls, while most other emerging Asian currencies eased ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's testimony later in the day. China's yuan bucked the trend in regional currencies despite a weaker central bank guidance rate as large local banks bought the currency in an apparent effort to curb its slump. Spot ringgit lost 0.9 percent to 4.3850 per dollar, its weakest since Jan. 20. Prices of most Malaysian government bonds slid with the 10-year yield at 4.221 percent, the highest since Jan. 11. That came after the Malaysian central bank demanded foreign banks to make a written commitment to stop trading offshore non-deliverable forwards in its latest move to protect a weakening currency, banking sources said. "Investors grew more concerned over BNM tightening trading rules. We cannot rule out the possibility of capital controls, although we don't need to worry about that for now," said Qi Gao, a FX strategist with Scotiabank in Singapore, referring to Bank Negara Malaysia. "Continued dollar strength triggered capital exodus too. If Yellen sounds hawkish tonight, the ringgit's weakness will accelerate." The ringgit could weaken past 4.40 per dollar and head to 4.50 by the year-end, he added. Investors were closely waiting for Yellen's testimony to see any clues on Fed's interest rate policy as inflation is seen rising in the wake of Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. president election. Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said on Wednesday he favoured raising rates and that the U.S. central bank might have to hike more aggressively if the incoming Trump administration enacts a fiscal stimulus. Among Asian currencies, the South Korean won hit a near five-month low on equity outflows. The Singapore dollar hovered around a 9-1/2-month trough as disappointing October exports data raised risks of a recession and the odds for monetary policy easing. WON The won lost 0.8 percent to 1,178.5 per dollar, its weakest since June 28. Foreign investors were set to extend their selling spree in the main stock market to a fifth straight session. South Korean bonds are also seen vulnerable to outflows, investors said. "We are more cautious on the Korean won and expect the Korean yield curve to steepen given our expectations for rate cuts in Korea to remain while the longer end could be pushed higher with global rates and increased likelihood of bond supply," said Wan Howe Chung, global asset manager Amundi's head of Asian Fixed Income in Singapore. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0440 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.93 109.06 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.4169 1.4141 -0.20 Taiwan dlr 31.889 31.848 -0.13 Korean won 1176.53 1169.20 -0.62 Baht 35.43 35.46 +0.08 Peso 49.430 49.350 -0.16 Rupiah 13385 13375 -0.07 Rupee 67.88 67.94 +0.09 Ringgit 4.3850 4.3450 -0.91 Yuan 6.8697 6.8761 +0.09 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.93 120.30 +10.44 Sing dlr 1.4169 1.4177 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 31.889 33.066 +3.69 Korean won 1176.53 1172.50 -0.34 Baht 35.43 36.00 +1.60 Peso 49.43 47.06 -4.79 Rupiah 13385 13785 +2.99 Rupee 67.88 66.15 -2.55 Ringgit 4.3850 4.2935 -2.09 Yuan 6.8697 6.4936 -5.47 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)