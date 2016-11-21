Nov 21 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0141 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.67 110.92 +0.23 Sing dlr 1.4246 1.4259 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 31.952 32.010 +0.18 Korean won 1180.73 1183.20 +0.21 Baht 35.54 35.61 +0.19 Peso 49.800 49.780 -0.04 Rupiah 13435 13425 -0.07 Rupee 68.13 68.13 0.00 Ringgit 4.4150 4.4140 -0.02 Yuan 6.8945 6.8888 -0.08 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 110.67 120.30 +8.70 Sing dlr 1.4246 1.4177 -0.48 Taiwan dlr 31.952 33.066 +3.49 Korean won 1180.73 1172.50 -0.70 Baht 35.54 36.00 +1.29 Peso 49.80 47.06 -5.50 Rupiah 13435 13785 +2.61 Rupee 68.13 66.15 -2.91 Ringgit 4.4150 4.2935 -2.75 Yuan 6.8945 6.4936 -5.81 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)