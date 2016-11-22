Nov 22 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0148 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.42 110.77 +0.32 Sing dlr 1.4211 1.4241 +0.21 Taiwan dlr 31.818 32.000 +0.57 Korean won 1174.50 1186.60 +1.03 Baht 35.43 35.49 +0.17 Peso 49.745 49.830 +0.17 Rupiah 13420 13420 0.00 Rupee 68.16 68.16 0.00 Ringgit 4.4090 4.4170 +0.18 Yuan 6.8881 6.8944 +0.09 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 110.42 120.30 +8.95 Sing dlr 1.4211 1.4177 -0.24 Taiwan dlr 31.818 33.066 +3.92 Korean won 1174.50 1172.50 -0.17 Baht 35.43 36.00 +1.61 Peso 49.75 47.06 -5.40 Rupiah 13420 13785 +2.72 Rupee 68.16 66.15 -2.94 Ringgit 4.4090 4.2935 -2.62 Yuan 6.8881 6.4936 -5.73 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)