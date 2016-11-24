Nov 24 The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 112.55 112.50 -0.04
Sing dlr 1.4352 1.4318 -0.24
Taiwan dlr 31.975 31.880 -0.30
Korean won 1183.00 1176.20 -0.57
Baht 35.71 35.57 -0.38
Peso 49.980 49.860 -0.24
Rupiah 13535 13480 -0.41
Rupee 68.56 68.56 0.00
Ringgit 4.4550 4.4400 -0.34
Yuan 6.9187 6.9190 +0.00
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 112.55 120.30 +6.89
Sing dlr 1.4352 1.4177 -1.22
Taiwan dlr 31.975 33.066 +3.41
Korean won 1183.00 1172.50 -0.89
Baht 35.71 36.00 +0.81
Peso 49.98 47.06 -5.84
Rupiah 13535 13785 +1.85
Rupee 68.56 66.15 -3.52
Ringgit 4.4550 4.2935 -3.63
Yuan 6.9187 6.4936 -6.14
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)