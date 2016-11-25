Nov 25 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.77 113.34 -0.38 Sing dlr 1.4328 1.4320 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 31.950 31.927 -0.07 Korean won 1180.23 1180.10 -0.01 Baht 35.69 35.65 -0.10 Peso 49.975 49.980 +0.01 Rupiah 13565 13555 -0.07 Rupee 68.73 68.73 0.00 Ringgit 4.4630 4.4450 -0.40 Yuan 6.9204 6.9180 -0.03 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 113.77 120.30 +5.74 Sing dlr 1.4328 1.4177 -1.05 Taiwan dlr 31.950 33.066 +3.49 Korean won 1180.23 1172.50 -0.65 Baht 35.69 36.00 +0.87 Peso 49.98 47.06 -5.83 Rupiah 13565 13785 +1.62 Rupee 68.73 66.15 -3.75 Ringgit 4.4630 4.2935 -3.80 Yuan 6.9204 6.4936 -6.17 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)