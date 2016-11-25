(Adds text, updates prices) * Rupee up as India c.bank's heavy intervention spotted * Yuan gains after China intervention suspected on Thursday * Ringgit, rupiah lead weekly emerging Asia FX losses By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 25 Most emerging Asian currencies saw marginal gains on Friday but looked set for weekly losses as the stronger dollar and higher U.S. Treasury yields prompt global investors to dump regional assets. The Indian rupee led daily gains as the central bank intervened heavily in morning trade when the currency fell to around 68.65 per dollar, approaching the record low hit in the previous session, traders said. China's yuan edged up from 8-1/2-year lows hit on Thursday as some investors and companies sold dollars to take profits amid caution that state-owned banks could provide dollar liquidity near the 6.92 level to stabilise the currency. The yuan's rebound prompted traders to cut some of their bearish bets on the South Korean won and the Singapore dollar. Emerging currencies also got a breather on Friday as the U.S. dollar stepped back against a basket of six major currencies. Still, the outlook remained bleak as the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hovered around its highest since July 2015. The greenback was not far from a 13-1/2-year peak marked on Thursday. Treasury yields have been rising since Donald Trump won the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election as his policies of more government spending are seen pushing up Washington's fiscal deficit and inflation. A recent series of solid U.S. economic data has also spurred views that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates more next year after a widely expected hike in December. Asia also faces further pressure from Trump's protectionist stance on trade due to the region's reliance on exports. "Regional currencies are likely to weaken further as the dollar has room for more appreciation, given larger fiscal spending, increasing pressure on trade and U.S. policy of the repatriation of overseas profits," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures research head in Seoul. "Technically, the USD is seen excessively bought, while all other currencies are seen excessively sold. But markets are almost ignoring possibilities of corrections of the trend." For the first time in nine months, sentiment on all of the nine emerging Asian currencies covered in a Reuters poll has turned bearish, according to the survey published on Thursday. RINGGIT, RUPIAH For the week, Malaysia's ringgit and Indonesia's rupiah led depreciation among their regional peers. The ringgit on Friday fell to 4.4640 per dollar, its weakest since Sept. 29, 2015, when the currency hit a 17-year low. The Malaysian currency has lost 1 percent against the dollar so far this week as the government's bond prices slid. "It is better to keep long USD holdings. Maybe there is another 2-3 percent to run until the year-end," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur, when asked whether to buy the dollar against the ringgit. The rupiah also has slumped 1 percent this week as foreign investors kept selling Jakarta stocks and Indonesia's government bonds. India's rupee has skidded 0.5 percent so far this week. The currency on Thursday touched a record low of 68.8650 per dollar before recovering on intervention. The yuan has fallen 0.4 percent for the week, poised to suffer a third straight week of depreciation. Singapore's dollar has eased 0.4 percent as the government downgraded its economic growth and exports for this year, reinforcing worries about a possible recession but keeping the chance of policy stimulus alive. The Philippine peso has slid 0.3 percent so far this week on continuous equity outflows. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0450 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.51 113.34 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.4311 1.4320 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 31.915 31.927 +0.04 Korean won 1178.00 1180.10 +0.18 Baht 35.67 35.65 -0.03 Peso 49.950 49.980 +0.06 Rupiah 13565 13555 -0.07 Rupee 68.45 68.73 +0.41 Ringgit 4.4600 4.4450 -0.34 Yuan 6.9145 6.9180 +0.05 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 113.51 120.30 +5.98 Sing dlr 1.4311 1.4177 -0.94 Taiwan dlr 31.915 33.066 +3.61 Korean won 1178.00 1172.50 -0.47 Baht 35.67 36.00 +0.94 Peso 49.95 47.06 -5.79 Rupiah 13565 13785 +1.62 Rupee 68.45 66.15 -3.36 Ringgit 4.4600 4.2935 -3.73 Yuan 6.9145 6.4936 -6.09 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)