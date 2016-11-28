Nov 28 The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 112.12 113.20 +0.96
Sing dlr 1.4229 1.4280 +0.36
Taiwan dlr 31.806 31.942 +0.43
Korean won 1170.70 1177.40 +0.57
Baht 35.56 35.67 +0.33
Peso 49.770 49.840 +0.14
Rupiah 13475 13515 +0.30
Rupee 68.46 68.46 0.00
Ringgit 4.4570 4.4530 -0.09
Yuan 6.9022 6.9170 +0.21
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 112.12 120.30 +7.30
Sing dlr 1.4229 1.4177 -0.37
Taiwan dlr 31.806 33.066 +3.96
Korean won 1170.70 1172.50 +0.15
Baht 35.56 36.00 +1.25
Peso 49.77 47.06 -5.45
Rupiah 13475 13785 +2.30
Rupee 68.46 66.15 -3.37
Ringgit 4.4570 4.2935 -3.67
Yuan 6.9022 6.4936 -5.92
