Nov 29 The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 112.06 111.92 -0.12
Sing dlr 1.4239 1.4239 0.00
Taiwan dlr 31.758 31.802 +0.14
Korean won 1167.00 1170.40 +0.29
Baht 35.54 35.58 +0.11
Peso 49.710 49.710 0.00
Rupiah 13535 13520 -0.11
Rupee 68.76 68.76 0.00
Ringgit 4.4590 4.4600 +0.02
Yuan 6.8907 6.9083 +0.26
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 112.06 120.30 +7.35
Sing dlr 1.4239 1.4177 -0.44
Taiwan dlr 31.758 33.066 +4.12
Korean won 1167.00 1172.50 +0.47
Baht 35.54 36.00 +1.29
Peso 49.71 47.06 -5.33
Rupiah 13535 13785 +1.85
Rupee 68.76 66.15 -3.80
Ringgit 4.4590 4.2935 -3.71
Yuan 6.8907 6.4936 -5.76
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)