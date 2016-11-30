Nov 30 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 112.27 112.40 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.4240 1.4248 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 31.835 31.818 -0.05 Korean won 1168.20 1168.50 +0.03 Baht 35.62 35.68 +0.17 Peso 49.730 49.710 -0.04 Rupiah 13565 13570 +0.04 Rupee 68.65 68.65 0.00 Ringgit 4.4630 4.4640 +0.02 Yuan 6.8830 6.8980 +0.22 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 112.27 120.30 +7.15 Sing dlr 1.4240 1.4177 -0.44 Taiwan dlr 31.835 33.066 +3.87 Korean won 1168.20 1172.50 +0.37 Baht 35.62 36.00 +1.07 Peso 49.73 47.06 -5.37 Rupiah 13565 13785 +1.62 Rupee 68.65 66.15 -3.64 Ringgit 4.4630 4.2935 -3.80 Yuan 6.8830 6.4936 -5.66 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)