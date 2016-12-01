Dec 1 The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 114.35 114.45 +0.09
Sing dlr 1.4328 1.4336 +0.06
Taiwan dlr 31.910 31.890 -0.06
Korean won 1175.20 1169.10 -0.52
Baht 35.71 35.65 -0.16
Peso 49.780 49.730 -0.10
Rupiah 13580 13550 -0.22
Rupee 68.38 68.38 0.00
Ringgit 4.4635 4.4640 +0.01
Yuan 6.8955 6.8848 -0.16
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 114.35 120.30 +5.20
Sing dlr 1.4328 1.4177 -1.05
Taiwan dlr 31.910 33.066 +3.62
Korean won 1175.20 1172.50 -0.23
Baht 35.71 36.00 +0.82
Peso 49.78 47.06 -5.46
Rupiah 13580 13785 +1.51
Rupee 68.38 66.15 -3.26
Ringgit 4.4635 4.2935 -3.81
Yuan 6.8955 6.4936 -5.83
