* China sets new rules on overseas yuan loans - sources
* Won near 1-week trough; solid exports data curbs losses
* Rupiah near 6-mth low on equity outflows; intervention
suspected
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Dec 1 Most emerging Asian currencies
eased on Thursday as an OPEC deal to reduce oil production
pushed up the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, adding to views
that the world's largest economy will see higher inflation.
China's yuan eased, but stronger-than expected
manufacturing activity in November helped the renminbi recover
some losses.
Sources told Reuters that China's central bank was imposing
new rules on yuan-denominated lending overseas in authorities'
latest attempt to stem capital outflows.
The South Korean won hit a near one-week low on
the greenback's strength.
Indonesia's rupiah touched its weakest in almost
six months on equity outflows. Malaysia's ringgit eased
to 4.660 per dollar, its lowest since Sept. 29, 2015, when it
touched a 17-year trough.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on
Wednesday agreed to its first output cut since 2008, with Saudi
Arabia accepting "a big hit" on its production. Non-OPEC Russia
will also join output reductions for the first time in 15 years
to help OPEC prop up oil prices.
Crude prices surged after the agreement with U.S. oil up
more than 9 percent to a one-month peak just shy of $50 per
barrel.
That added to expectations of rising inflation in the United
States, which were already high on prospects that
president-elect Donald Trump will seek reflationary policies
backed by more fiscal spending.
As a result, Treasury yields spiked and the dollar
hovered around a 13-1/2-year peak against a basket of six major
currencies hit last week.
"The OPEC deal supports the reflation theme we are looking
at," said Christopher Wong, a senior FX strategist for Maybank
in Singapore.
"The USD still has room to run higher. In EM Asia FX space,
the Singapore dollar and the won are seen more
vulnerable given soft growth and inflation outlook."
South Korea's annual inflation in November remained at an
eight-month high, but still lagged expectations in a bad sign
for an economy facing considerable uncertainty at home and
abroad.
WON
The won earlier skidded as much as 0.7 percent to 1,177.8,
its weakest since Nov. 25.
The South Korean currency recovered much of earlier losses
as data showed exports in November rose for the first time since
August and at the fastest pace in nearly two years.
Local exporters bought the currency for settlements,
limiting the currency's downside, traders said.
RUPIAH
The rupiah fell 0.3 percent to 13,585 per dollar, its
weakest since June 3.
Foreign investors were net sellers in the Indonesian stock
market over the previous 16 consecutive sessions,
dumping a combined net 11.4 trillion rupiah ($840.7 million)
during the period.
Indonesia's central bank was suspected of intervening to
curb the rupiah's weakness, traders said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0425 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 114.17 114.45 +0.25
Sing dlr 1.4298 1.4336 +0.27
Taiwan dlr 31.890 31.890 +0.00
Korean won 1171.70 1169.10 -0.22
Baht 35.68 35.65 -0.10
Peso 49.770 49.730 -0.08
Rupiah 13560 13550 -0.07
Rupee 68.41 68.38 -0.05
Ringgit 4.4660 4.4640 -0.04
Yuan 6.8940 6.8848 -0.13
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 114.17 120.30 +5.37
Sing dlr 1.4298 1.4177 -0.85
Taiwan dlr 31.890 33.066 +3.69
Korean won 1171.70 1172.50 +0.07
Baht 35.68 36.00 +0.89
Peso 49.77 47.06 -5.45
Rupiah 13560 13785 +1.66
Rupee 68.41 66.15 -3.30
Ringgit 4.4660 4.2935 -3.86
Yuan 6.8940 6.4936 -5.81
($1 = 13,560.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by IFR
Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)