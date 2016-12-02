Dec 2 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0134 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.66 114.10 +0.39 Sing dlr 1.4252 1.4258 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 31.880 31.892 +0.04 Korean won 1169.30 1167.60 -0.15 Baht 35.62 35.68 +0.17 Peso 49.720 49.760 +0.08 Rupiah 13515 13540 +0.18 Rupee 68.34 68.34 0.00 Ringgit 4.4450 4.4610 +0.36 Yuan 6.8830 6.8865 +0.05 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 113.66 120.30 +5.84 Sing dlr 1.4252 1.4177 -0.53 Taiwan dlr 31.880 33.066 +3.72 Korean won 1169.30 1172.50 +0.27 Baht 35.62 36.00 +1.07 Peso 49.72 47.06 -5.35 Rupiah 13515 13785 +2.00 Rupee 68.34 66.15 -3.20 Ringgit 4.4450 4.2935 -3.41 Yuan 6.8830 6.4936 -5.66 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)