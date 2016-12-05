Dec 5 The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 113.70 113.49 -0.18
Sing dlr 1.4247 1.4200 -0.33
Taiwan dlr 31.976 31.923 -0.17
Korean won 1173.70 1172.60 -0.09
*Baht 35.60 35.60 0.00
Peso 49.700 49.650 -0.10
Rupiah 13505 13520 +0.11
Rupee 68.19 68.19 0.00
Ringgit 4.4480 4.4500 +0.04
Yuan 6.8873 6.8900 +0.04
Change so far in 2016
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 113.70 120.30 +5.80
Sing dlr 1.4247 1.4177 -0.49
Taiwan dlr 31.976 33.066 +3.41
Korean won 1173.70 1172.50 -0.10
Baht 35.60 36.00 +1.12
Peso 49.70 47.06 -5.31
Rupiah 13505 13785 +2.07
Rupee 68.19 66.15 -2.99
Ringgit 4.4480 4.2935 -3.47
Yuan 6.8873 6.4936 -5.72
* Thailand's financial markets are closed for a holiday.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE)