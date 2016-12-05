* Singapore dlr leads losses as euro is seen part of MAS FX basket * Malaysia c.bank announces new currency stabilisation measures (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Dec 5 Most emerging Asian currencies pulled back on Monday as Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said he would resign after suffering a crushing defeat on constitutional reform, tipping the country into political turmoil and threatening to destabilise its shaky banking system. Malaysia's ringgit edged up after the central bank on Friday announced fresh measures to stabilise the currency by boosting liquidity and encouraging more domestic trade of the unit. The Singapore dollar fell 0.4 percent, leading losses among regional currencies on the euro's tumble to a near two-year low. Renzi's defeat deals a blow to the European Union already reeling under anti-establishment anger that caused the shock exit of the United Kingdom from the club in June this year. Taiwan's dollar touched a 1-1/2-week trough on capital outflows. "The Italian referendum dampened market sentiment as it raised political uncertainties and worries about Italian bank problems," said Qi Gao, a FX strategist with Scotiabank in Singapore. The Singapore dollar is seen more vulnerable to the euro's weakness as the single currency is believed to be a part - around 12 percent - of the undisclosed currency basket used by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to manage monetary policy, Gao said. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar fell 0.2 percent to 32.000 per the U.S. dollar, its weakest since Nov. 24. Foreign investors dumped nearly a net T$10 billion ($312.7 million) worth of local stocks on Friday, the largest daily selling since Nov. 15, the Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. The island's exporters bought the Taiwan dollar for settlements around the session low, limiting the currency's loss, traders said. RINGGIT The ringgit found support after Malaysia's central bank said exporters could only retain up to 25 percent of export proceeds in a foreign currency, while the reminder must be converted into local currency. Higher balances would need central bank approval, Bank Negara Malaysia said. "We view these measures as positive for the ringgit in the short term and should help ease the current USD shortage," said analysts for Credit Suisse said in a note. Still, the ringgit's long-term outlook remains uncertain, they added. "The extent of ringgit recovery will likely be capped by the broader USD uptrend, restriction in NDF (non-deliverable forward) trading, and ultimately the need for BNM to rebuild reserves." CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0340 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.43 113.49 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.4250 1.4200 -0.35 Taiwan dlr 31.978 31.923 -0.17 Korean won 1173.07 1172.60 -0.04 *Baht 35.60 35.60 0.00 Peso 49.710 49.650 -0.12 Rupiah 13515 13520 +0.04 Rupee 68.15 68.19 +0.06 Ringgit 4.4470 4.4500 +0.07 Yuan 6.8897 6.8900 +0.00 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 113.43 120.30 +6.06 Sing dlr 1.4250 1.4177 -0.51 Taiwan dlr 31.978 33.066 +3.40 Korean won 1173.07 1172.50 -0.05 Baht 35.60 36.00 +1.12 Peso 49.71 47.06 -5.33 Rupiah 13515 13785 +2.00 Rupee 68.15 66.15 -2.93 Ringgit 4.4470 4.2935 -3.45 Yuan 6.8897 6.4936 -5.75 * Thailand's financial markets are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)