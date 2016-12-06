Dec 6 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.69 113.84 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.4185 1.4188 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 31.925 31.995 +0.22 Korean won 1167.18 1174.60 +0.64 Baht 35.61 35.60 -0.03 Peso 49.600 49.690 +0.18 Rupiah 13405 13430 +0.19 Rupee 68.21 68.21 0.00 Ringgit 4.4430 4.4470 +0.09 Yuan 6.8665 6.8830 +0.24 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 113.69 120.30 +5.81 Sing dlr 1.4185 1.4177 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 31.925 33.066 +3.57 Korean won 1167.18 1172.50 +0.46 Baht 35.61 36.00 +1.09 Peso 49.60 47.06 -5.12 Rupiah 13405 13785 +2.83 Rupee 68.21 66.15 -3.02 Ringgit 4.4430 4.2935 -3.36 Yuan 6.8665 6.4936 -5.43 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)