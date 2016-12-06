* China c.bank lifts yuan fix * Won gains after foreigners buy S.Korean bonds * Rupiah hits 2-1/2-week peak, Indonesia bonds prices up (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Dec 6 Most emerging Asian currencies gained on Tuesday as risk sentiment improved after the euro rebounded when market participants took a view that the selloff after Italy's reform referendum was excessive. Regional currencies found further short-term support from the dollar's broad weakness although robust U.S. economic data cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates next week. China's yuan hit a near three-week high as the central bank set its daily guidance rate firmer than some investors had expected, taking a weak dollar as a chance to support the battered renminbi. South Korea's won rose as foreign investors recently bought bonds and Seoul shares advanced more than 1 percent. Indonesia's rupiah touched a 2-1/2-week high, tracking higher government bond prices. The euro bounced from a 21-month low hit on Monday after Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi lost a referendum to reform the constitution. The common currency's rebound partially pushed the dollar's value against a six major currency index to three-week lows. Investors and analysts have seen the dollar's recent rally spurred by Donald Trump's surprise victory as overdone. The prospect of a rate hike at the Fed's Dec. 13-14 meeting is also mostly priced in, they added. "The USD may see further pullback on position adjustment ahead of the Fed meeting next week. That will allow a breather for Asia ex-Japan currencies," said Christopher Wong, a senior FX strategist for Maybank in Singapore. "But I expect some weakness in Asian currencies, given fears of Trump's trade protectionist policies." Wong prefers to sell Asian currencies such as the won and the Singapore dollar against the euro and the British pound, seeing "tactical" upside risks in those currencies. WON The won gained as foreign investors bought a combined net 524.6 billion won ($448.1 million) worth of South Korean bonds in the first five days of this month, according to preliminary data from a financial regulator. The inflows came despite South Korea's political scandal that appears set to bring down President Park Geun-hye. "Some foreigners seem to keep seeing won-dominated bonds as a safe haven," said a bond trader for a South Korean brokerage in Seoul. RUPIAH The rupiah advanced 0.5 percent to 13,365 per dollar, its strongest since Nov. 17. Most Indonesian government bond prices rose with the 10-year yield at a two-week low of 8.036 percent. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0410 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.75 113.84 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.4194 1.4188 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 31.957 31.995 +0.12 Korean won 1170.60 1174.60 +0.34 Baht 35.60 35.60 +0.02 Peso 49.640 49.690 +0.10 Rupiah 13375 13430 +0.41 Rupee 68.09 68.21 +0.18 Ringgit 4.4420 4.4470 +0.11 Yuan 6.8654 6.8830 +0.26 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 113.75 120.30 +5.76 Sing dlr 1.4194 1.4177 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 31.957 33.066 +3.47 Korean won 1170.60 1172.50 +0.16 Baht 35.60 36.00 +1.14 Peso 49.64 47.06 -5.20 Rupiah 13375 13785 +3.07 Rupee 68.09 66.15 -2.84 Ringgit 4.4420 4.2935 -3.34 Yuan 6.8654 6.4936 -5.42 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Seunggyu Lim in Seoul; Editing by Eric Meijer)