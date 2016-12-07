Dec 7 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 114.13 114.02 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.4222 1.4207 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 31.968 31.952 -0.05 Korean won 1170.60 1171.40 +0.07 Baht 35.65 35.61 -0.10 Peso 49.665 49.590 -0.15 Rupiah 13350 13375 +0.19 Rupee 67.90 67.90 0.00 Ringgit 4.4330 4.4330 0.00 Yuan 6.8880 6.8820 -0.09 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 114.13 120.30 +5.41 Sing dlr 1.4222 1.4177 -0.32 Taiwan dlr 31.968 33.066 +3.43 Korean won 1170.60 1172.50 +0.16 Baht 35.65 36.00 +0.98 Peso 49.67 47.06 -5.25 Rupiah 13350 13785 +3.26 Rupee 67.90 66.15 -2.58 Ringgit 4.4330 4.2935 -3.15 Yuan 6.8880 6.4936 -5.73 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)