Dec 8 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0131 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.70 113.74 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.4164 1.4168 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 31.760 31.902 +0.45 Korean won 1160.50 1167.90 +0.64 Baht 35.61 35.63 +0.06 Peso 49.640 49.750 +0.22 Rupiah 13310 13320 +0.08 Rupee 67.63 67.63 0.00 Ringgit 4.4270 4.4300 +0.07 Yuan 6.8796 6.8720 -0.11 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 113.70 120.30 +5.80 Sing dlr 1.4164 1.4177 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 31.760 33.066 +4.11 Korean won 1160.50 1172.50 +1.03 Baht 35.61 36.00 +1.08 Peso 49.64 47.06 -5.20 Rupiah 13310 13785 +3.57 Rupee 67.63 66.15 -2.19 Ringgit 4.4270 4.2935 -3.02 Yuan 6.8796 6.4936 -5.61 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)