SINGAPORE, Dec 12 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0145 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 115.37 115.36 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.4312 1.4312 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 31.890 31.860 -0.09 Korean won 1172.50 1165.90 -0.56 Baht 35.63 35.63 +0.00 Peso 49.840 49.760 -0.16 Rupiah 13325 13325 +0.00 Rupee 67.42 67.43 +0.01 Ringgit 4.4215 4.4215 +0.00 Yuan 6.9105 6.9056 -0.07 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 115.37 120.30 +4.27 Sing dlr 1.4312 1.4177 -0.94 Taiwan dlr 31.890 33.066 +3.69 Korean won 1172.50 1172.50 +0.00 Baht 35.63 36.00 +1.04 Peso 49.84 47.06 -5.58 Rupiah 13325 13785 +3.45 Rupee 67.42 66.15 -1.88 Ringgit 4.4215 4.2935 -2.89 Yuan 6.9105 6.4936 -6.03 * Markets in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand are closed on Monday for a public holiday. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)