Dec 9 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 114.27 114.04 -0.20 Sing dlr 1.4240 1.4230 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 31.838 31.752 -0.27 Korean won 1165.40 1158.50 -0.59 Baht 35.65 35.59 -0.15 Peso 49.760 49.695 -0.13 Rupiah 13330 13285 -0.34 Rupee 67.35 67.35 0.00 Ringgit 4.4220 4.4200 -0.05 Yuan 6.8987 6.8825 -0.23 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 114.27 120.30 +5.28 Sing dlr 1.4240 1.4177 -0.44 Taiwan dlr 31.838 33.066 +3.86 Korean won 1165.40 1172.50 +0.61 Baht 35.65 36.00 +0.99 Peso 49.76 47.06 -5.43 Rupiah 13330 13785 +3.41 Rupee 67.35 66.15 -1.78 Ringgit 4.4220 4.2935 -2.91 Yuan 6.8987 6.4936 -5.87 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)