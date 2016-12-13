Dec 13 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0150 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0150 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 115.05 115.04 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.4241 1.4235 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 31.787 31.864 +0.24 Korean won 1165.23 1168.20 +0.25 Baht 35.58 35.63 +0.14 Peso 49.780 49.820 +0.08 Rupiah 13307 13325 +0.14 Rupee 67.42 67.43 +0.01 Ringgit 4.4200 4.4215 +0.03 Yuan 6.9007 6.9086 +0.11 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct Move year Japan yen 115.05 120.30 +4.56 Sing dlr 1.4241 1.4177 -0.45 Taiwan dlr 31.787 33.066 +4.02 Korean won 1165.23 1172.50 +0.62 Baht 35.58 36.00 +1.18 Peso 49.78 47.06 -5.46 Rupiah 13307 13785 +3.59 Rupee 67.42 66.15 -1.88 Ringgit 4.4200 4.2935 -2.86 Yuan 6.9007 6.4936 -5.90 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE)