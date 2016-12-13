* Most Asian currencies edge higher vs dollar * U.S. 10-year yield down from 2-year highs, offers respite * Traders cite paring back of bullish U.S. dollar bets (Adds text, updates prices) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Dec 13 Most Asian currencies firmed against the dollar on Tuesday, finding support as a rise in U.S. bond yields took a pause, although gains were limited ahead of a Federal Reserve policy decision coming up this week. The Taiwan dollar rose about 0.3 percent, while the South Korean won, Philippine peso and Indonesian rupiah gained roughly 0.2 percent. Asian currencies seem to be taking their cues from moves in the U.S. 10-year bond yield, said Stephen Innes, a senior trader for FX broker OANDA in Singapore. There is also an element of position-squaring before market conditions become thinner going into the year-end, he said. "People are starting to take some risk off the book," Innes said, referring to the trimming of bullish bets on the dollar. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield last stood near 2.466 percent, having pulled back from a two-year high of 2.528 percent set on Monday. The near-term focus is the Fed's two-day policy meeting starting on Tuesday, at which the U.S. central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point. The markets will be watching for clues about the pace of hikes in 2017, eager to know if Donald Trump's election to president has reshaped the central bank's growth and inflation outlook. The greenback had rallied in November, as U.S. bond yields pushed higher on expectations of higher fiscal spending when Donald Trump takes office, and speculation of a possible pick-up in the pace of Fed monetary tightening. While most emerging Asian currencies have regained some ground in the past couple of weeks, such respite will probably prove short-lived, said Masashi Murata, currency strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo. "I don't think there's any change in the outlook for emerging market (Asian) currencies to weaken against the dollar," he said. The dollar will probably stay firm against emerging Asian currencies until the specifics of Trump's plans for fiscal spending are unveiled, possibly around February, Murata added. SOUTH KOREAN WON South Korea's central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at Thursday's policy meeting as it tries to gauge the economic fallout of a political crisis at home and the impact on emerging markets from the Fed's forthcoming policy decision. All 20 analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll predicted the Bank of Korea will leave its key policy rate at a record-low of 1.25 percent for the sixth consecutive month. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0456 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 115.15 115.04 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.4243 1.4235 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 31.785 31.864 +0.25 Korean won 1165.70 1168.20 +0.21 Baht 35.58 35.63 +0.13 Peso 49.745 49.820 +0.15 Rupiah 13302 13325 +0.17 Rupee 67.46 67.43 -0.05 Ringgit 4.4220 4.4215 -0.01 Yuan 6.9010 6.9086 +0.11 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct Move year Japan yen 115.15 120.30 +4.47 Sing dlr 1.4243 1.4177 -0.46 Taiwan dlr 31.785 33.066 +4.03 Korean won 1165.70 1172.50 +0.58 Baht 35.58 36.00 +1.17 Peso 49.75 47.06 -5.40 Rupiah 13302 13785 +3.63 Rupee 67.46 66.15 -1.94 Ringgit 4.4220 4.2935 -2.91 Yuan 6.9010 6.4936 -5.90 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Eric Meijer)