Dec 14 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0146 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0146 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 115.18 115.18 +0.00 Sing dlr 1.4245 1.4235 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 31.808 31.822 +0.04 Korean won 1167.40 1167.00 -0.03 Baht 35.55 35.58 +0.10 Peso 49.865 49.775 -0.18 Rupiah 13285 13305 +0.15 Rupee 67.54 67.55 +0.02 Ringgit 4.4345 4.4340 -0.01 Yuan 6.9045 6.9000 -0.07 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 115.18 120.30 +4.45 Sing dlr 1.4245 1.4177 -0.48 Taiwan dlr 31.808 33.066 +3.95 Korean won 1167.40 1172.50 +0.44 Baht 35.55 36.00 +1.27 Peso 49.87 47.06 -5.63 Rupiah 13285 13785 +3.76 Rupee 67.54 66.15 -2.05 Ringgit 4.4345 4.2935 -3.18 Yuan 6.9045 6.4936 -5.95 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)