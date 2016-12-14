(Adds text, updates prices) * Most Asian currencies edge lower vs dollar * Ringgit, Singapore dollar, Philippine peso, yuan slip * Fed widely expected to raise rates by 25 bps * Focus on 2017 rate projections, Yellen's remarks By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Dec 14 Most emerging Asian currencies retreated on Wednesday as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement and economic projections for clues on just how much U.S. interest rates might rise next year. The Singapore dollar and Malaysian ringgit slipped 0.2 percent, while the Philippine peso, Chinese yuan and South Korean won also edged lower. Most Asian currencies have regained some ground against the U.S. dollar in December as the greenback took a breather after last month's rally, which was triggered by Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election. The dollar had surged in November as U.S. bond yields pushed higher on expectations of higher fiscal spending when Trump takes office, and speculation that the possible boost to U.S. growth and inflation could prompt the Fed to raise interest rates at a faster pace than the market had previously expected. At its policy decision due later on Wednesday, the Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point from the current target range of 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent. Investors will be watching to see whether the Fed has upgraded its view on the growth and inflation outlook after the U.S. election, and for hints on the possible pace of interest rate increases in 2017. A 25-basis point Fed rate hike on Wednesday is "pretty much a done deal" and BlackRock's base case is for the possibility of two Fed rate hikes in 2017, said Neeraj Seth, head of Asian Credit for BlackRock. "The markets move in expectation and anticipation of inflation, reflation, growth trajectory. FOMC will like to look at more evidence before you shift views," Seth said at a media briefing. It will be difficult for the Fed to make predictions around possible fiscal stimulus, and it will probably wait to see what actually comes out and evaluate the impact at its policy meetings next year, Seth added. Another focus is what the Fed might say about the dollar's recent strength and the rise in U.S. bond yields. "The Fed and Yellen need to watch how fast the U.S. dollar and yields have moved of late. That is a tightening of financial conditions which the Fed has been traditionally concerned about," said Lee Jin Yang, macro research analyst for Aberdeen Asset Management in Singapore. The recent move higher in the dollar and U.S. bond yields may be somewhat overextended, Lee said, adding that they could both pull back in the near term if there are no hawkish-sounding surprises from the Fed and Yellen. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0642 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 115.12 115.18 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.4259 1.4235 -0.17 Taiwan dlr 31.764 31.822 +0.18 Korean won 1168.63 1167.00 -0.14 Baht 35.58 35.58 +0.00 Peso 49.820 49.775 -0.09 Rupiah 13285 13305 +0.15 Rupee 67.56 67.55 -0.02 Ringgit 4.4445 4.4340 -0.24 Yuan 6.9053 6.9000 -0.08 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 115.12 120.30 +4.50 Sing dlr 1.4259 1.4177 -0.58 Taiwan dlr 31.764 33.066 +4.10 Korean won 1168.63 1172.50 +0.33 Baht 35.58 36.00 +1.17 Peso 49.82 47.06 -5.54 Rupiah 13285 13785 +3.76 Rupee 67.56 66.15 -2.09 Ringgit 4.4445 4.2935 -3.40 Yuan 6.9053 6.4936 -5.96 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)