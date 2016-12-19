Dec 19 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0133 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 117.52 117.90 +0.32 Sing dlr 1.4426 1.4455 +0.20 Taiwan dlr 31.937 31.967 +0.09 Korean won 1185.10 1183.90 -0.10 Baht 35.81 35.80 -0.03 Peso 49.930 49.920 -0.02 Rupiah 13370 13385 +0.11 Rupee 67.76 67.75 -0.01 Ringgit 4.4750 4.4755 +0.01 Yuan 6.9431 6.9510 +0.11 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 117.52 120.30 +2.37 Sing dlr 1.4426 1.4177 -1.73 Taiwan dlr 31.937 33.066 +3.54 Korean won 1185.10 1172.50 -1.06 Baht 35.81 36.00 +0.53 Peso 49.93 47.06 -5.75 Rupiah 13370 13785 +3.10 Rupee 67.76 66.15 -2.38 Ringgit 4.4750 4.2935 -4.06 Yuan 6.9431 6.4936 -6.47 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)