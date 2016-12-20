Dec 20 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 117.29 117.10 -0.17 Sing dlr 1.4485 1.4491 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 31.980 31.970 -0.03 Korean won 1191.40 1186.90 -0.38 Baht 35.89 35.87 -0.06 Peso 49.975 49.960 -0.03 Rupiah 13385 13380 -0.04 Rupee 67.87 67.86 -0.01 Ringgit 4.4770 4.4765 -0.01 Yuan 6.9500 6.9513 +0.02 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 117.29 120.30 +2.57 Sing dlr 1.4485 1.4177 -2.13 Taiwan dlr 31.980 33.066 +3.40 Korean won 1191.40 1172.50 -1.59 Baht 35.89 36.00 +0.30 Peso 49.98 47.06 -5.83 Rupiah 13385 13785 +2.99 Rupee 67.87 66.15 -2.53 Ringgit 4.4770 4.2935 -4.10 Yuan 6.9500 6.4936 -6.57 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE)