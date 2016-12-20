(Adds text, updates prices) * Ringgit hits lowest vs dollar since January 1998 * Singapore dollar hits 7-year low, later turns higher * Won hits 6-1/2 month low; baht hits lowest in nearly 11 months By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Dec 20 The Malaysian ringgit slipped to its weakest level in nearly 19 years versus the dollar on Tuesday as prospects of a faster pace of U.S. interest rate rises in 2017 kept the greenback well bid. The ringgit fell to 4.4790 per dollar as of 0556 GMT, its weakest level since January 1998, during the Asian financial crisis. It last stood at 4.4780, little changed on the day. The Singapore dollar hit a seven-year low of 1.4507 per U.S. dollar. It later turned higher, however, with market participants citing suspected U.S. dollar-selling intervention by Singapore's central bank. The South Korean won and the Thai baht touched multi-month lows, as downward pressure on Asian currencies persisted after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates last week and signalled three hikes in 2017, more than it had expected earlier. The won hit a low of 1193.0 per dollar at one point, its weakest level since early June. The baht fell to 35.911, its lowest level since late January. While financial markets were rattled by deadly incidents in Turkey and Germany on Monday, analysts said the impact on emerging Asian currencies seemed to be limited. A truck ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in central Berlin on Monday evening, killing 12 people and injuring 48 others while the Russian ambassador to Turkey was shot dead as he gave a speech at an Ankara art gallery. The incidents "do not appear to eclipse the optimism over the U.S. economy," said Philip Wee, senior currency economist for DBS Bank, adding that comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Monday reinforced the positive view on the U.S. economy. In a speech on Monday, Yellen noted that college graduates were entering the strongest jobs market in nearly a decade. Emerging Asian currencies have declined broadly since early November, as the dollar and U.S. bond yields jumped on expectations that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposals for infrastructure spending and tax cuts will boost economic growth and inflation. The rise in U.S. bond yields has stirred worries about the risk of capital outflows from emerging markets, putting downward pressure on emerging Asian currencies. INDONESIAN RUPIAH The rupiah slipped 0.1 percent versus the dollar. An Indonesia-based trader said the rupiah was pressured partly by year-end demand for dollars among local firms. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0555 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 117.65 117.10 -0.47 Sing dlr 1.4451 1.4491 +0.28 Taiwan dlr 31.977 31.970 -0.02 Korean won 1192.30 1186.90 -0.45 Baht 35.90 35.87 -0.07 Peso 49.980 49.960 -0.04 Rupiah 13393 13380 -0.10 Rupee 67.89 67.86 -0.04 Ringgit 4.4780 4.4765 -0.03 Yuan 6.9510 6.9513 +0.00 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 117.65 120.30 +2.25 Sing dlr 1.4451 1.4177 -1.90 Taiwan dlr 31.977 33.066 +3.41 Korean won 1192.30 1172.50 -1.66 Baht 35.90 36.00 +0.29 Peso 49.98 47.06 -5.84 Rupiah 13393 13785 +2.93 Rupee 67.89 66.15 -2.56 Ringgit 4.4780 4.2935 -4.12 Yuan 6.9510 6.4936 -6.58 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano, additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan)