Dec 21 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0145 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 117.91 117.88 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.4466 1.4461 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 31.998 32.005 +0.02 Korean won 1194.73 1193.40 -0.11 Baht 36.04 36.01 -0.10 Peso 49.980 49.999 +0.04 Rupiah 13485 13425 -0.44 Rupee 68.03 68.04 +0.01 Ringgit 4.4780 4.4780 0.00 Yuan 6.9525 6.9490 -0.05 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 117.91 120.30 +2.03 Sing dlr 1.4466 1.4177 -2.00 Taiwan dlr 31.998 33.066 +3.34 Korean won 1194.73 1172.50 -1.86 Baht 36.04 36.00 -0.12 Peso 49.98 47.06 -5.84 Rupiah 13485 13785 +2.22 Rupee 68.03 66.15 -2.76 Ringgit 4.4780 4.2935 -4.12 Yuan 6.9525 6.4936 -6.60 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)