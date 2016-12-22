Dec 22 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0138 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 117.51 117.56 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.4444 1.4450 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 32.008 32.020 +0.04 Korean won 1195.90 1193.90 -0.17 Baht 35.99 35.99 -0.01 Peso 49.970 49.995 +0.05 Rupiah 13430 13468 +0.28 Rupee 67.91 67.92 +0.01 Ringgit 4.4780 4.4770 -0.02 Yuan 6.9453 6.9419 -0.05 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 117.51 120.30 +2.37 Sing dlr 1.4444 1.4177 -1.85 Taiwan dlr 32.008 33.066 +3.31 Korean won 1195.90 1172.50 -1.96 Baht 35.99 36.00 +0.02 Peso 49.97 47.06 -5.82 Rupiah 13430 13785 +2.64 Rupee 67.91 66.15 -2.59 Ringgit 4.4780 4.2935 -4.12 Yuan 6.9453 6.4936 -6.50 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE)