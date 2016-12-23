Dec 23 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0148 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0148 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 117.47 117.53 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.4500 1.4510 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 32.076 32.030 -0.14 Korean won 1202.69 1199.10 -0.30 Baht 36.01 36.02 +0.02 Peso 49.955 49.990 +0.07 Rupiah 13470 13450 -0.15 Rupee 67.99 68.01 +0.04 Ringgit 4.4770 4.4760 -0.02 Yuan 6.9493 6.9440 -0.08 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct Move year Japan yen 117.47 120.30 +2.41 Sing dlr 1.4500 1.4177 -2.23 Taiwan dlr 32.076 33.066 +3.09 Korean won 1202.69 1172.50 -2.51 Baht 36.01 36.00 -0.03 Peso 49.96 47.06 -5.80 Rupiah 13470 13785 +2.34 Rupee 67.99 66.15 -2.70 Ringgit 4.4770 4.2935 -4.10 Yuan 6.9493 6.4936 -6.56 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)