Dec 27 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0136 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 117.42 117.11 -0.26 Sing dlr 1.4486 1.4483 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 32.247 32.250 +0.01 Korean won 1205.40 1201.40 -0.33 Baht 35.98 35.96 -0.04 Peso 49.820 49.770 -0.10 Rupiah 13425 13445 +0.15 Rupee 67.74 67.74 +0.00 Ringgit 4.4750 4.4725 -0.06 Yuan 6.9493 6.9487 -0.01 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct Move year Japan yen 117.42 120.30 +2.45 Sing dlr 1.4486 1.4177 -2.13 Taiwan dlr 32.247 33.066 +2.54 Korean won 1205.40 1172.50 -2.73 Baht 35.98 36.00 +0.07 Peso 49.82 47.06 -5.54 Rupiah 13425 13785 +2.68 Rupee 67.74 66.15 -2.34 Ringgit 4.4750 4.2935 -4.06 Yuan 6.9493 6.4936 -6.56 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE)