Dec 28 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0136 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 117.60 117.43 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.4478 1.4506 +0.19 Taiwan dlr 32.268 32.281 +0.04 Korean won 1207.73 1207.60 -0.01 Baht 36.01 36.00 -0.04 Peso 49.790 49.810 +0.04 Rupiah 13440 13445 +0.04 Rupee 68.07 68.07 +0.01 Ringgit 4.4780 4.4760 -0.04 Yuan 6.9533 6.9540 +0.01 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct Move year Japan yen 117.60 120.30 +2.30 Sing dlr 1.4478 1.4177 -2.08 Taiwan dlr 32.268 33.066 +2.47 Korean won 1207.73 1172.50 -2.92 Baht 36.01 36.00 -0.04 Peso 49.79 47.06 -5.48 Rupiah 13440 13785 +2.57 Rupee 68.07 66.15 -2.81 Ringgit 4.4780 4.2935 -4.12 Yuan 6.9533 6.4936 -6.61 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE)