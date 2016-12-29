Dec 29 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0142 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0145 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 116.79 117.25 +0.39 Sing dlr 1.4493 1.4501 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 32.325 32.309 -0.05 Korean won 1207.80 1210.50 +0.22 Baht 35.99 36.03 +0.11 Peso 49.810 49.815 +0.01 Rupiah 13465 13440 -0.19 Rupee 68.24 68.25 +0.02 Ringgit 4.4800 4.4800 +0.00 Yuan 6.9551 6.9560 +0.01 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 116.79 120.30 +3.01 Sing dlr 1.4493 1.4177 -2.18 Taiwan dlr 32.325 33.066 +2.29 Korean won 1207.80 1172.50 -2.92 Baht 35.99 36.00 +0.03 Peso 49.81 47.06 -5.52 Rupiah 13465 13785 +2.38 Rupee 68.24 66.15 -3.06 Ringgit 4.4800 4.2935 -4.16 Yuan 6.9551 6.4936 -6.64 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE)