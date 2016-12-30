Dec 30 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0145 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 116.22 116.55 +0.28 Sing dlr 1.4448 1.4480 +0.22 Taiwan dlr 32.223 32.312 +0.28 Korean won 1204.53 1207.70 +0.26 Baht 35.83 35.95 +0.33 Peso 49.720 49.720 +0.00 Rupiah 13425 13460 +0.26 Rupee 68.10 68.11 +0.01 Ringgit 4.4830 4.4830 -0.00 Yuan 6.9440 6.9552 +0.16 Change so far in 2016 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct Move year Japan yen 116.22 120.30 +3.51 Sing dlr 1.4448 1.4177 -1.88 Taiwan dlr 32.223 33.066 +2.62 Korean won 1204.53 1172.50 -2.66 Baht 35.83 36.00 +0.47 Peso 49.72 47.06 -5.35 Rupiah 13425 13785 +2.68 Rupee 68.10 66.15 -2.86 Ringgit 4.4830 4.2935 -4.23 Yuan 6.9440 6.4936 -6.49 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE)