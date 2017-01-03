Jan 3 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0155 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0155 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 117.37 117.52 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.4481 1.4506 +0.17 Taiwan dlr 32.302 32.279 -0.07 Korean won 1208.53 1208.00 -0.04 Baht 35.80 35.80 +0.00 Peso 49.770 49.720 -0.10 Rupiah 13482 13470 -0.09 Rupee 68.22 68.23 +0.01 Ringgit 4.4900 4.4845 -0.12 Yuan 6.9549 6.9467 -0.12 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct Move year Japan yen 117.37 117.07 -0.26 Sing dlr 1.4481 1.4490 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 32.302 32.279 -0.07 Korean won 1208.53 1207.70 -0.07 Baht 35.80 35.80 +0.00 Peso 49.77 49.72 -0.10 Rupiah 13482 13470 -0.09 Rupee 68.22 67.92 -0.44 Ringgit 4.4900 4.4845 -0.12 Yuan 6.9549 6.9467 -0.12 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)