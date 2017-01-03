* Singapore dollar edges up after Q4 GDP exceeds forecasts * Upbeat China Caixin PMI helps spur buy-backs in Asia FX (Adds text, updates prices) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Jan 3 Most Asian currencies edged higher on Tuesday as an upbeat survey of Chinese factory activity prompted traders to pare back bearish bets after the sell-off in Asian currencies over the past couple of months. The South Korean won led the gains with a rise of 0.5 percent against the dollar on the day. The Singapore dollar edged up 0.3 percent, gaining a lift after data showed that Singapore recorded surprisingly strong economic growth in the fourth quarter. The Taiwan dollar and the Indian rupee also pushed higher. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) released on Tuesday showed that China's factory activity picked up more than expected in December as demand accelerated, with output reaching a near six-year high. Market participants said the gains in Asian currencies on Tuesday were mainly due to the trimming back of bullish bets on the U.S. dollar, and of bearish bets against Asian currencies. "I think positions are still probably a little bit long U.S. dollars, so when we have really positive (Asian) data, I think we'll see some risk getting reduced," said Stephen Innes, senior trader for FX broker OANDA in Singapore, referring to the trimming of long U.S. dollar positions. Analysts cautioned against reading too much into the rise in Asian currencies against the dollar on Tuesday. The dollar could see a pull-back in the near term, but any sell-off in the dollar and gains in Asian currencies will probably be short-lived, said Christopher Wong, senior FX strategist for Maybank in Singapore. "We remain biased for further U.S. dollar upside and prefer to buy on dips," Wong added. Emerging Asian currencies have declined broadly since early November as U.S. bond yields jumped on expectations that President-elect Donald Trump's proposals for infrastructure spending and tax cuts will boost U.S. economic growth and inflation. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar rose 0.3 percent to 1.4470 per U.S. dollar, edging away from a 7-year low of 1.4538 set in late December. Data showing that Singapore's economy posted surprisingly strong growth in the fourth quarter helped support the city-state's currency. "Right now we have an official call for MAS to ease policy in April. But if strength continues into the first quarter, the chance of that happening would be lower," said Michael Wan, an economist for Credit Suisse, referring to Singapore's central bank. Most analysts expect the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to keep its exchange-rate based policy unchanged at its next meeting in April, although some have said it could ease. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0651 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 117.39 117.52 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.4470 1.4506 +0.25 Taiwan dlr 32.205 32.279 +0.23 Korean won 1201.95 1208.00 +0.50 Baht 35.80 35.80 +0.00 Peso 49.780 49.720 -0.12 Rupiah 13470 13470 +0.00 Rupee 68.10 68.23 +0.20 Ringgit 4.4900 4.4845 -0.12 Yuan 6.9547 6.9467 -0.12 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct Move year Japan yen 117.39 117.07 -0.27 Sing dlr 1.4470 1.4490 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 32.205 32.279 +0.23 Korean won 1201.95 1207.70 +0.48 Baht 35.80 35.80 +0.00 Peso 49.78 49.72 -0.12 Rupiah 13470 13470 +0.00 Rupee 68.10 67.92 -0.26 Ringgit 4.4900 4.4845 -0.12 Yuan 6.9547 6.9467 -0.12 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by Richard Borsuk)