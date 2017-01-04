BRIEF-India's Innovative Tech Pack March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 45.6 million rupees versus profit 1.3 million rupees year ago
Jan 4 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0137 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 117.91 117.74 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.4490 1.4499 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 32.210 32.245 +0.11 Korean won 1206.50 1203.50 -0.25 Baht 35.88 35.80 -0.21 Peso 49.780 49.775 -0.01 Rupiah 13475 13478 +0.02 Rupee 68.33 68.34 +0.02 Ringgit 4.4930 4.4900 -0.07 Yuan 6.9556 6.9628 +0.10 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct Move year Japan yen 117.91 117.07 -0.71 Sing dlr 1.4490 1.4490 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 32.210 32.279 +0.21 Korean won 1206.50 1207.70 +0.10 Baht 35.88 35.80 -0.21 Peso 49.78 49.72 -0.12 Rupiah 13475 13470 -0.04 Rupee 68.33 67.92 -0.59 Ringgit 4.4930 4.4845 -0.19 Yuan 6.9556 6.9467 -0.13 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* March quarter net profit 45.6 million rupees versus profit 1.3 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net loss 587,000 rupees versus loss 5.2 million rupees year ago Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sh28pN) Further company coverage: