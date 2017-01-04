* Ringgit touches 19-year low vs dollar, eases 0.2 pct * Baht slips, partly pressured by Thai bond outflows * Yuan firmer after China state banks sell dollars * Rupee edges up, helped by exporters' dollar-selling (Adds text, updates prices) SINGAPORE, Jan 4 The Malaysian ringgit briefly touched a 19-year low against the dollar on Wednesday, as the greenback continued to strengthen on expectations of further U.S. interest rate hikes later this year. The ringgit fell as low as 4.4980 per U.S. dollar, its weakest level since January 1998, during the Asian financial crisis. It last stood at 4.4970, down 0.2 percent on the day. "Dollar/ringgit is under a lot of upward pressure... Especially getting so close to the 4.5 levels, there's a lot of nervousness among the investors," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. He added that the ringgit, which is particularly vulnerable to rises in U.S. interest rates because of the high foreign ownership of Malaysian bonds, could fall to 5.0 versus the dollar by the end of this year. The ringgit and other Asian currencies have declined broadly since early November as U.S. bond yields and the dollar jumped on expectations that President-elect Donald Trump's proposals for infrastructure spending and tax cuts will boost U.S. economic growth and inflation. Downward pressure on Asian currencies has persisted after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates in December and signalled three hikes in 2017. The dollar index last stood at 103.06. It had risen to 103.82 on Tuesday, its strongest level since December 2002, after data showed solid growth in U.S. manufacturing. The Thai baht eased 0.1 percent, pressured partly by outflows from Thai bonds, traders said. Other Asian currencies showed resilience, however. The Chinese yuan rose 0.2 percent after the central bank set a stronger-than-expected daily trading midpoint and state banks sold dollars. The Indian rupee edged higher, partly due to dollar-selling by local exporters. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0833 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 117.80 117.74 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.4458 1.4499 +0.28 Taiwan dlr 32.250 32.245 -0.02 Korean won 1201.89 1203.50 +0.13 Baht 35.84 35.80 -0.09 Peso 49.670 49.775 +0.21 Rupiah 13440 13478 +0.28 Rupee 68.12 68.34 +0.32 Ringgit 4.4970 4.4900 -0.16 Yuan 6.9488 6.9628 +0.20 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 117.80 117.07 -0.62 Sing dlr 1.4458 1.4490 +0.22 Taiwan dlr 32.250 32.279 +0.09 Korean won 1201.89 1207.70 +0.48 Baht 35.84 35.80 -0.09 Peso 49.67 49.72 +0.10 Rupiah 13440 13470 +0.22 Rupee 68.12 67.92 -0.29 Ringgit 4.4970 4.4845 -0.28 Yuan 6.9488 6.9467 -0.03 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK, IFR Markets' Catherine Tan and Michelle Chen in HONG KONG; Editing by Randy Fabi)