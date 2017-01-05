Jan 5 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0133 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 116.65 117.25 +0.51 Sing dlr 1.4389 1.4390 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 32.100 32.260 +0.50 Korean won 1194.30 1206.40 +1.01 Baht 35.80 35.81 +0.02 Peso 49.600 49.650 +0.10 Rupiah 13375 13435 +0.45 Rupee 68.05 68.05 +0.01 Ringgit 4.4870 4.4960 +0.20 Yuan 6.9256 6.9306 +0.07 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 116.65 117.07 +0.36 Sing dlr 1.4389 1.4490 +0.70 Taiwan dlr 32.100 32.279 +0.56 Korean won 1194.30 1207.70 +1.12 Baht 35.80 35.80 +0.00 Peso 49.60 49.72 +0.24 Rupiah 13375 13470 +0.71 Rupee 68.05 67.92 -0.18 Ringgit 4.4870 4.4845 -0.06 Yuan 6.9256 6.9467 +0.30 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)