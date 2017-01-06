Jan 6 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0145 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 116.06 115.35 -0.62 Sing dlr 1.4321 1.4284 -0.26 Taiwan dlr 31.890 31.962 +0.23 Korean won 1190.00 1186.30 -0.31 Baht 35.72 35.77 +0.14 Peso 49.460 49.460 +0.00 Rupiah 13350 13370 +0.15 Rupee 67.96 67.99 +0.04 Ringgit 4.4700 4.4830 +0.29 Yuan 6.8902 6.8830 -0.10 Change so far in 2017 Currency Latest bid End prev Pct year Move Japan yen 116.06 117.07 +0.87 Sing dlr 1.4321 1.4490 +1.18 Taiwan dlr 31.890 32.279 +1.22 Korean won 1190.00 1207.70 +1.49 Baht 35.72 35.80 +0.24 Peso 49.46 49.72 +0.53 Rupiah 13350 13470 +0.90 Rupee 67.96 67.92 -0.06 Ringgit 4.4700 4.4845 +0.32 Yuan 6.8902 6.9467 +0.82 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)